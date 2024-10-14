KP governor attends ‘Grand Pakhtun Jirga’

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the venue of the Grand Pakhtun Jirga in the tribal district Khyber and addressed its participants from across the country.

The jirga was convened under the banner of Pakhtun Thafuz Movement (PTM), a banned-outfit. However, later a ‘jirga of all political parties’ held in the Chief Minister’s House with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin the chair gave a conditional permission for the gathering.

Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi, federal minister Ameer Muqaam (president PML-N KP), Syed Mohammad Ali Bacha (PPP), Aimal Wali Khan (ANP), members of the National and provincial assemblies attended the Jirga. Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, Mohsin Naqvi had represented the federal government.

Other prominent political figures, who participated in that grand political jirga included Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Aimal Wali Khan, Professor Ibrahim, Mohsin Dawar, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Sikandar Sherpao, Speaker Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Ibadullah and others.

On the first day, the participants of the jirga were addressed by the central president ANP Senator Aimal Wali Khan, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Khushal Khan Kakar. Mukhtar Yousafzai.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also visited the venue of the Grand Pakhtunkhwa Jirga to take stock of the security and other arrangements for it.

Addressing the participants of the jirga, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the organisers for holding a successful jirga, saying that if Pakhtuns are united on one platform then no one can defeat them.

He said that he is not participating in the jirga in the capacity of a Governor but rather as a Pakhtun. He said that whenever difficult situation had come, Pakhtuns have rendered numerous sacrifices either it a war against terrorism or any other issue. He paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by Pakhtuns for the country.

He assured the participants of the gathering that the resolutions passed by the jirga will be taken up with the federal government. He said that some elements are out to divide Pakhtuns, but they are united on a single platform and we while keeping our self above politics will take their voice to the corridors of power.

