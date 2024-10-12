Weekly SPI inflation down 0.08pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended October 10, 2024 decreased by 0.08 per cent due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (19.79 per cent), bananas (2.91 per cent), sugar (1.47 per cent) and eggs (0.27 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 12.74 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), pulse gram (71.08 per cent), onions (49.00 per cent), chicken (25.97 per cent), powdered milk (25.36 per cent), beef (24.62 per cent), shirting (19.60 per cent), moong (18.73 per cent), mutton (15.07 per cent), cooked daal (14.52 per cent), Georgette (13.81 per cent), ladies sandal (12.52 per cent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (34.36 per cent), petrol (23.51 per cent), diesel (22.48 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (20.32 per cent), chilies powder (20.00 per cent), rice basmati broken (10.10 per cent), sugar (9.91 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (9.76 per cent), masoor (6.91 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (5.56 per cent), bread (5.03 per cent), and LPG (4.00 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.42 per cent) items increased, eight (15.68 per cent) items decreased and 28 (54.90 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 318.91 points against 319.17 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.09 per cent, 0.10 per cent, 0.07 per cent, 0.08 per cent and 0.08 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include onions (4.14 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (1.85 per cent), pulse gram (0.63 per cent), mustard oil (0.35 per cent), potatoes (0.30 per cent), LPG (0.25 per cent), gur (0.23 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.23 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.14 per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.12 per cent), garlic (0.11 per cent), beef with bone (0.11per cent), cigarettes Capstan (0.06 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.04 per cent) and mutton (0.03 per cent).

