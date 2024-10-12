AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-12

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Friday assured the ghee and cooking oil industry to resolve the issue of smuggling affecting local manufacturers and taking measures to increase local production of edible oil in Pakistan.

The issues of ghee and cooking oil industry were discussed between the Finance Minister and industry leaders during a meeting held here on Friday.

According to sources, Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik.

New ghee factories: Ministry urged to create rules, regulations

During the meeting, the challenges facing the ghee and cooking oil industry were discussed in detail, with both ministers assuring that the issues would be resolved on top priority basis.

Rehan praised the efforts of the finance ministers, acknowledging the difficult economic conditions under which they assumed their responsibilities. He highlighted that when the ministers took office, Pakistan was grappling with a severe economic crisis, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, a rising trade deficit, and a lack of confidence within the business community.

Additionally, local industries were struggling due to complex tax issues and the rapid depreciation of the rupee. However, he noted that through their tireless efforts, the economy has begun to stabilise, and business confidence is gradually being restored.

The PVMA Chairman emphasised that he brought up key concerns regarding taxation and the smuggling affecting local manufacturers in the ghee and oil industry. The ministers, he said, listened carefully and assured him that immediate steps would be taken to address these issues.

Rehan further stated that with the right support and facilities, local production of edible oil in Pakistan could be significantly increased, helping reduce the country’s reliance on imports and easing the burden of the import bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

imports finance minister smuggling Ghee cooking oil edible oil import bill Muhammad Aurangzeb PVMA edible oil production Sheikh Umer Rehan Ghee sector cooking oil industry Ghee industry local manufacturers

Comments

200 characters

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Read more stories