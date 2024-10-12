Baela Raza wins ‘Asia Education Medal’

LAHORE: Baela Raza Jamil has become the first Pakistani to receive the prestigious ‘Asia Education Medal 2024’ for her 40 years of hard work and dedication to improving education in Pakistan and across Asia.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
LAHORE: Baela Raza Jamil has become the first Pakistani to receive the prestigious ‘Asia Education Medal 2024’ for her 40 years of hard work and dedication to improving education in Pakistan and across Asia.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 11
|
277.73
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 11
|
277.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 11
|
148.67
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 11
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 11
|
1.30
|
Euro to USD / Oct 11
|
1.09
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 10
|
5,780.05
|
Nasdaq / Oct 10
|
18,282.05
|
Dow Jones / Oct 10
|
42,454.12
|
India Sensex / Oct 11
|
81,423.22
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 11
|
39,628.27
|
Hang Seng / Oct 11
|
21,251.98
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 11
|
8,230.11
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 11
|
19,187.20
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 10
|
233,028.70
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 11
|
75.67
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 11
|
17,985
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 11
|
2,644.73
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 11
|
72.61
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 12
|
247.03
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Oct 12
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 12
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 12
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 12
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Oct 12
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 12
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
Comments