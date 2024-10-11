PM Shehbaz pledges financial support for capacity building of police

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that all possible financial support will be extended for professional training and capacity building of police to make it a model force, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing Police Darbar at Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad, he paid glowing tribute to the police force for its bravery and courage.

The premier said Islamabad Police effectively thwarted a recent violent political rally in the federal capital that was aimed at creating chaos.

He announced to increase the salaries of Islamabad Police, equalizing them with those of Punjab Police.

Mentioning the initiatives like Punjab Safe City, Dolphin Force and Elite Force during his tenures as Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N has always focused on reforms in the police force.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Prime Minister’s visit to the Police Lines Headquarter is aimed at acknowledging the services being rendered by the police for the protection of the people.

He said during the past five months, the crime rate in the federal capital has decreased by 38 percent. He said in the recent days, the security forces performed their duties untiringly round the clock which is highly commendable.

The Minister said case for promotion of four hundred personnel of the police department has been processed to acknowledge their services.

He said a police station has been established in safe city, while twenty-seven police stations are being revamped with the help of Capital Development Authority.

Mohsin Naqvi said ten Khidmat Centers have already started working while another center is being established for diplomats and foreigners.

He said the safe city project is being expanded to seven-thousand seven-hundred cameras.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Police Lines, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister laid the floral wreath at the Monument of Martyrs and offered fateha. He also wrote his remarks in the visitor’s book.

The Prime Minister met with the families of the martyrs and commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was also presented on the occasion.