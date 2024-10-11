AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
World

Antony Blinken says US wants Lebanon solution, not ‘broader conflict’

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2024 12:33pm
Photo: AFP
VIENTIANE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Friday for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon and preventing a broader conflict, as he backed efforts by the fragile state to assert itself against Hezbollah.

Blinken again said that Israel, which has been carrying out deadly strikes on Lebanon, “has a right to defend itself” against Hezbollah, but voiced alarm over the humanitarian situation.

“We continue to engage intensely to prevent broader conflict in the region,” Blinken told reporters after an East Asia Summit in Laos.

“We all have a strong interest in trying to help create an environment in which people can go back to their homes, their safety and security, kids can go back to school,” he said.

“So Israel has a clear and very legitimate interest in doing that. The people of Lebanon want the same thing. We believe that the best way to get there is through a diplomatic understanding, one that we’ve been working on for some time, and one that we focus on right now.”

Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank

He said the United States would work to support the fragile Lebanese state to build itself up after Hezbollah’s long-held sway.

“It’s clear that the people of Lebanon have an interest – a strong interest – in the state asserting itself and taking responsibility for the country and its future,” he said.

He also said that the United States was voicing concern directly to Israel on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

New Japan PM to hold talks on ASEAN sidelines

“I have real concern about the inadequacy of the assistance that’s getting to them,” Blinken said, adding that the United States has been “very directly engaged with Israel” on the topic.

