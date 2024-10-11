AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s army said Friday it had killed Palestinian group Islamic Jihad’s top commander for the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The military said Mohammad Abdullah was “eliminated” on Thursday after Israeli aircraft struck the camp in Tulkarem.

An additional “terrorist” was killed in the operation, which recovered M-16 rifles and vests, it added.

Abdullah was the successor of Muhammad Jabber, also known as Abu Shujaa, who was killed in an Israeli strike in late August. Islamic Jihad is an ally of Hamas, with both groups battling Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Violence has soared in the occupied West Bank since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on Israel in October last year.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 705 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

Israeli officials say at least 24 Israelis, civilians or members of the security forces, have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinian or in Israeli military operations over the same period in the occupied West Bank.

