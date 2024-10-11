Socceroos have ‘nothing to fear’ from Japan

ADELAIDE: New Socceroos coach Tony Popovic says there is nothing to fear from a testing World Cup qualifying clash in Japan next week, but admitted it was a big challenge.

Australia head to Saitama for the match on Tuesday full of confidence after coming from behind to beat China 3-1 in Adelaide on Thursday.

It ensured a winning start for Popovic in his first game and three crucial points after a 1-0 home loss to Bahrain and a scoreless draw in Indonesia.

The victory elevated Australia to second on goal difference in Asian qualifying Group C behind table-toppers Japan, who beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Jeddah to remain unbeaten after three games.

Only the top two in the six-team group secure direct passage to the 2026 World Cup, with the third- and fourth-placed nations facing another qualifying phase.

“Obviously, it’s a big challenge but also a big opportunity as well, to win in Japan,” said Popovic, who took over from Graham Arnold late last month.

“We can get better. If we can improve on this performance (against China), we can win the game, that (improvement) is really key.

“There is nothing to fear,” he added, despite Australia never having beaten the Blue Samurai in Japan.

Popovic spent four seasons as a player in the J-League with Sanfrecce Hiroshima before making his name at Crystal Palace. His captain was Hajime Moriyasu, now Japan’s coach.

“A wonderful person who’s been there several years now,” he said of Moriyasu.

“And you can see the evolution of Japanese football and how he’s changed, bringing players in and out, how they have improved their style of play, so I am very happy for him.

“We have to go there with confidence but also knowing that if we improve on the details that we showed in Adelaide, we give ourselves a chance, which is what we want to do – we want to win both of these games.”

Against China, Australia conceded an early goal but kept their focus to bounce back, something Popovic said was encouraging.

“Even at 1-0 down, I thought we were in total control of the game,” he said.