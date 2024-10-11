AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Honahar Scholarship programme: Punjab govt providing scholarships to 30,000 students: minister

Press Release Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

FAISALABAD: Punjab Higher Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has said that the provincial government is providing scholarships to 30,000 students under Honahar Scholarship programme that will help them quench the thirst for knowledge and ensure the bright future.

Under the programme, the students from 50 public universities; medical colleges; numerous graduation colleges and private universities such as COMSAT, National University of Science and Technology, FAST and others will also benefit from this scholarship.

He expressed these views during his address as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the country’s first food and agriculture museum at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He also chaired the International Seminar on Lyallpur Agricultural College in transforming agriculture on Indo-Pakistani Subcontinent.

He said: “quality education is the top priority of the government for which all possible measures are being taken. The Punjab government is launching a laptop scheme for 40,000 students from December so that the students can play their role in the world of research and knowledge by benefiting from modern technology.”

He said that this year, apart from science and arts, new domains are being introduced in matric that included agriculture; nursing; architect, arts and design.

He said that the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad has achieved remarkable achievements in developing agriculture on modern lines for the past fifteen years. He said that skill courses are being launched in schools. He added that they had to map out a strategy to improve the performance of government schools for a better future. He urged the people to work hard and ensure honesty that will open up new avenue of uplift.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university is converting the old campus into a museum so that story of agricultural evolutionary aspects to the latest technology can be presented before the public in an effective ways. He said that the University came into existence in 1906 as the Punjab Agricultural College and Lyallpur Research Institute and was the first agricultural institute of the sub-continent, which not only brought green revolution but also introduced innovation to agriculture.

He said that at the end of the 19th century, the British government had set up the Famine Commission to formulate a strategy to deal with famine and other food challenges. This institution, UAF, was established on the recommendations of famine Commission. He said that the University has introduced more than fifty varieties of agricultural products in the last two years. Under 170 degree program, around 35,000 students are studying here.

Dr Sajida Haider, former principal, National College of Arts, said that the old campus of Agriculture University was designed by the world renowned architect Bhai Ram Singh. He said Bhai Ram Singh has no match in the architectural design of Aitchison College, Lahore Museum, Punjab University Old Campus, Queen Victoria Commission Osborne House and others.

Engineer Mushtaq Ahmad Gill called for reviving the Lyallpur model so that academia, research and extension can perform under one roof.

Dr Abid Suleri stressed upon the need for joint efforts to combat the challenges facing agriculture. Dr Andreas Buerkert from Germany highlighted the role of Lyallpur College in overcoming poverty and hunger.

Dr KN Ganeshaiah, Mian Shaukat Ali, Dr Asif Kamran, Sadia Zainab and Dr Rafa Muzmal also spoke on this occasion.

