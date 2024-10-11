AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon says 11 dead, 48 injured in Israeli strikes on Beirut

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2024 12:16am

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said Thursday at least 11 people had been killed in Israeli strikes on Beirut – the third such attack on the capital since Israel escalated its air campaign last month.

Israel has repeatedly pounded southern Beirut suburbs, the bastion of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, for more than two weeks but strikes have rarely targeted the city centre.

“The Israeli enemy’s attacks on the capital Beirut this evening killed, according to a preliminary toll, 11 people and injured 48 others,” the ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the strikes hit the densely populated neighbourhoods of Nweiri and Basta.

“The first strike in Beirut targeted the third floor of an eight-storey building” in the Nweiri area, and a second strike hit “a four-storey building… in al-Basta al-Fouqa, which completely collapsed,” the NNA.

Amnesty accuses Israel of ‘misleading’ Lebanon evacuation orders

An AFP photographer at the site of the strike in the Basta area said two old buildings had collapsed, while the windows of surrounding homes had been blown out with the force of the explosion.

Civil defence members and local residents were attempting to pull survivors out of the mountain of rubble, with some of them carried away on stretchers.

Firefighters were working to put out a blaze in a “residential building” hit in the Nweiri area, with residents being evacuated from the upper floors using a ladder, NNA reported.

Immediately after the raids, AFP live footage showed two plumes of smoke billowing in between densely-packed buildings.

Earlier this month, Israel carried out a deadly air raid in Beirut, hitting an emergency services rescue facility run by Hezbollah, killing seven workers, the service said.

On September 30, an Israeli drone strike on a building in Beirut’s busy Cola district killed three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the leftist armed group said.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire for nearly a year in fallout from the Gaza war.

But since September 23, Israel has escalated its air strikes on targets in Lebanon, killing more than 1,200 people and forced more than one million to flee their homes, according to official figures.

Lebanon Israeli strikes Gaza war Israel and Hezbollah Lebanon’s health ministry

Comments

200 characters

Lebanon says 11 dead, 48 injured in Israeli strikes on Beirut

UN inquiry finds Israel of crime of ‘extermination’ in destruction of Gaza health system

‘War on tax fraud’: Pakistan faces revenue gap of Rs3.4tr due to tax evasion & fraud, says finance ministry

Govt approves termination of existing Power Purchase Agreement with five IPPs

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign Barrick deal in few weeks, says Al Faleh

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $106mn, now stand at $10.81bn

Security forces kill four terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir secures gold in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships

World Bank projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.8% in FY25

HUBCO reaches ‘negotiated settlement’ with govt for early termination of power agreements

Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar

Read more stories