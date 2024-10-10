AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.77%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
FFBL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.96%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.27%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 170.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.5%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.74%)
PPL 129.70 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.14%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.35%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.99%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.3%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,676 Increased By 296.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 85,875 Increased By 205.4 (0.24%)
KSE30 27,272 Increased By 55.8 (0.2%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s von der Leyen to visit Moldova in show of support ahead of referendum

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 12:23pm

CHISINAU: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Moldova on Thursday for talks with pro-Western President Maia Sandu in a gesture of support ahead of the country’s Oct. 20 presidential election and EU referendum.

Sandu is seeking a second presidential term in an election being held alongside a referendum on enshrining EU membership as a “strategic goal” in the constitution. Moldovan police have alleged serious Russian election interference, something Moscow denies.

“This visit underscores the increasingly close relations between Chisinau and Brussels,” the Moldovan president’s office said in a statement.

Sandu, who has strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, has led Moldova’s push to join the EU and hopes to join by 2030.

The poor ex-Soviet state, nestled between Ukraine and EU member Romania, began formal negotiations in June to join the EU.

Polls show Sandu is the favourite to win the election and is comfortably ahead of the 10 other contenders; they also indicate that a majority of Moldovans support joining the European Union.

EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter

Moldova’s relations have deteriorated with Russia in recent years.

The pro-Western government in Chisinau has accused Moscow of seeking its overthrow and of interfering in its domestic affairs.

Moscow has accused Sandu and her team of fomenting “Russophobia”.

Ursula von der Leyen European Commission Moldova

Comments

200 characters

EU’s von der Leyen to visit Moldova in show of support ahead of referendum

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Oil prices rise on US storm, fears of Israel-Iran conflict

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

Read more stories