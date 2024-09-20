AGL 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
World

EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2024 11:10am

KYIV: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that she had arrived in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter, as Russia keeps up its bombing campaign of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a picture of her at a rail station.

“We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts. I come here to discuss Europe’s support. From winter preparedness to defence, to accession and progress on the G7 loans.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than 30 months, with Ukraine now controlling parts of Russia’s Kursk region while Moscow presses an advance into eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has lobbied its allies to allow it to use donated weapons to strike “legitimate” military targets deep in Russian territory.

EU chief von der Leyen announces Friday Ukraine visit

The United States and Britain have been discussing allowing it to do just that – but EU states remain divided over the issue.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on EU countries to allow Kyiv to use Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia.

Washington currently authorises Ukraine to only hit Russian targets in occupied parts of Ukraine and some in Russian border regions directly related to Moscow’s combat operations.

Russia Ukraine Ursula von der Leyen European Parliament KYIV Russia-Ukraine war Kursk region

