AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
AIRLINK 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.98%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
DGKC 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.18%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
FFBL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.73%)
FFL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
KOSM 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.27%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1%)
NBP 65.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (3.23%)
OGDC 170.49 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.64%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.74%)
PPL 129.55 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.02%)
PRL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
PTC 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.28%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.99%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.3%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,098 Increased By 6.6 (0.07%)
BR30 27,548 Increased By 169.5 (0.62%)
KSE100 85,750 Increased By 81.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 27,213 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.01%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices flat ahead of US inflation print

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 10:35am

Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, while traders await a key US inflation print due later in the day to gain further clarity of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was nearly flat at $2,609.72 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT, after easing for the previous six sessions. Prices scaled a record high last month.

  • US gold futures also held steady at $2,626.70.

  • The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September is due at 1230 GMT and Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Friday.

  • Markets currently see an 80% chance of a 25-basis-point rate reduction in November and a 20% probability the Fed keeps rates on hold, according to CME’s FedWatch.

  • Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • A “substantial majority” of Fed officials at the September meeting supported beginning an era of easier monetary policy with an outsized half-point rate cut, but agreed that further easing will be data-driven, according to minutes of the session.

  • San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said one or two more rate cuts this year are likely if the economy evolves as she expects. While, Dallas Fed Bank President Lorie Logan said she wants smaller reductions ahead, given “still real” upside risks to inflation and “meaningful uncertainties” over the economic outlook.

  • On the physical side, record-high gold prices dashed the Indian bullion industry’s expectations of a lucrative festival season after their hopes were boosted by a deep cut in import duty two months ago to the lowest in a decade.

  • Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $30.54 per ounce. Platinum added 1.1% to $955.20, while palladium inched 0.1% lower to $1,038.75.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices flat ahead of US inflation print

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Syria state media reports Israeli attack on Homs, Hama provinces

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Oil prices rise on US storm, fears of Israel-Iran conflict

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

Read more stories