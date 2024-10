ISLAMABAD: The chief minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz called for “climate diplomacy” with neighbour and arch-rival India to combat smog ahead of the winter months, which are accompanied by dangerous levels of pollution in both nations.

“We should talk to them, this is called climate diplomacy. We should do it with India,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, adding the two nations needed to coordinate actions to temper toxic smog, which winds carry across the border.