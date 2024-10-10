AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Markets Print 2024-10-10

Wall Street rises, inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

NEW YORK: The main stock indexes turned higher in a choppy trading session on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, while Alphabet shares lost ground after the US said it was considering breaking up Google.

Shares of Alphabet fell 1.8%, limiting broader gains, after the US Department of Justice said it may ask a judge to force Google to divest parts of its business, including the Chrome browser and Android operating system, to curtail its search monopoly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 387.01 points, or 0.92%, to 42,467.38, the S&P 500 gained 34.55 points, or 0.60%, to 5,785.63, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 82.01 points, or 0.45%, to 18,264.91.

The S&P 500 touched a fresh record high, with shares of Norwegian Cruise Line topping the benchmark index with a 10.2% gain after Citi upgraded its rating to “buy”. Peer Carnival jumped 7.8%.

Trading has been choppy through the week, with investors adjusting their rate-cut expectations, seeking new catalysts for a clearer market direction. Their attention will now turn to crucial inflation data on Thursday and the upcoming third-quarter corporate earnings season.

Minutes from the Fed’s September meeting, when policymakers kicked off monetary policy easing with a 50-basis-point rate cut, are due later in the day.

“The Fed minutes are always interesting, but they may be a little bit more interesting this time given the last Fed meeting, though I don’t expect any surprises,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.

“In the very short term, we have the CPI number... then Friday is the earnings kickoff, so we’ve had some volatility in the markets here.” Commentary from a number of Fed officials including Philip Jefferson and Thomas Barkin are also expected through the day. Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan said the central bank should not rush policy easing.

Investors are pricing in an 82% chance of a 25-basis-point reduction in borrowing costs at the Fed’s November meeting, with some now seeing a slight chance it will keep rates on hold, according to CME’s FedWatch.

Prior to the release of strong employment data last week, markets were leaning towards an outsized 50-bps cut in November.

Most S&P 500 sub-sectors were higher, although rate-sensitive Utilities and Real Estate slipped 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Boeing lost 2.6% after talks between the company and its key manufacturing union broke down.

