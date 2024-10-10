AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-10

Asian currencies eke out gains on muted dollar

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies gained ground against a muted dollar on Wednesday as investors stood on the sidelines to assess the future rate cut path by the Federal Reserve, while a potential ceasefire in the Middle East aided risk sentiment.

Thailand’s baht appreciated as much as 0.8% to 33.310 per dollar, leading gains among currencies. It is the second-best performing currency in the region, after the Malaysian ringgit, with a 2.4% gain year-to-date.

The currency of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has been buoyed of late by sustained Fed rate cut bets, stabilising politics and economic growth.

“For the baht, there could be some USD-selling interest from market players especially exporters as they have been waiting for the baht to weaken a bit,” said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

At 0420 GMT, the dollar index remained steady at 102.59.

Other currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar traded about 0.4% and 0.3% higher, respectively.

The Philippines peso was a notable outlier, falling about 0.3% to its lowest since mid August.

Investors are now awaiting a crucial inflation print for September from the world’s largest economy as well as minutes from the Fed’s recent meeting later on Wednesday to gain a better sense of where interest rates could be headed.

In Asia, the Reserve Bank of India kept its key interest rate steady at 6.50% as expected, while changing its policy stance to neutral, opening the door to cuts as the economy shows some signs of cooling.

The Bank of Korea is expected to move with a 25-basis point cut in its meeting later this week.

“Until the sentiment-driven market aligns with the Fed’s underlying outlook for lower inflation and interest rates, currencies are likely to lack direction from markets over-reacting to better- or worse-than-expected data,” analysts from DBS wrote.

A potential ceasefire in the Middle East provided relief to sentiments which helped Asian stock markets to make some headway.

Among Asian equities, Taipei outshone others, rising as much as 1.2% to its highest level in nearly two weeks, tracking a rally in US tech stocks.

Other shares in Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur traded between 0.1% and 0.4% higher.

Meanwhile, equities in Shanghai snapped a 10-day winning streak to trade 5.3% lower, paring all gains from the previous session.

The index had risen as much as 10.1% on Tuesday on anticipation of more strong stimulus measures from Beijing which failed to materialise.—Reuters

