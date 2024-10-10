AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Markets Print 2024-10-10

Palm oil falls ahead of Malaysia’s supply-demand report

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains, as market participants awaited key official domestic supply and demand data for further direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 20 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,251 ringgit ($993.22) a metric ton at the close.

The contract gained as much as 0.73% in the afternoon session.

Malaysian palm oil futures rallied on anticipation of weak output growth and low stock levels in the country ahead of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s (MPOB) key crop report, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

The MPOB is due to release the supply-demand data for September on Thursday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.5%, while its palm oil contract lost 2.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.49%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.12% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices erased early gains on Wednesday as weak demand fundamentals and rising supply countered elevated risk of supply disruption from conflict in the Middle East and Hurricane Milton in the United States.

Brent crude futures were down 0.16% at 1049 GMT. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

