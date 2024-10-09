Sabalenka relishes ‘much-needed’ tennis rivalry with Swiatek

WUHAN: World number two Aryna Sabalenka said Wednesday that she believes her rivalry with top-ranked Iga Swiatek is “much-needed” in women’s tennis.

The Belarusian advanced to the Wuhan Open third round with her 50th victory of the season, 6-4, 6-4 against Katerina Siniakova.

Swiatek is absent from the field in Wuhan and withdrew from the China swing after splitting with her coach of three years Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Sabalenka has a chance to close the gap on the Polish world number one with a strong run in Wuhan, with the battle for the top spot likely to come down to the wire at the season-ending championships in Riyadh next month.

“Having this rivalry with Iga is something big for tennis and something much-needed, I would say, in women’s tennis.

“To keep this competition going would be really good for tennis,” said Sabalenka, who will next face Yulia Putintseva in the last 16.

Sabalenka, 26, spent eight weeks at the summit of the rankings last season and says reclaiming the world number one spot is one of her biggest goals.

“I hope she’ll figure out the coach situation and she’ll be back in the finals in her best shape.

“Hopefully we can play against each other there in… a fight for world number one.”

Coco Gauff followed up her China Open title in Beijing on Sunday with a smooth 6-1, 6-2 win over Viktoriya Tomova.

Gauff has a seven-match win streak and faces 13th seed Marta Kostyuk in the last 16.

Kostyuk received a walkover after her opponent Amanda Anisimova withdrew with a left hip injury.

“Both mentally and physically I’m a little tired, if I’m being honest,” said Gauff. “But when I got on the court, I felt fine.

“How I approached Beijing, I was like, I want to approach this how I would play tennis as a kid.

“Sometimes I try to go back into that mindset and realise at the end of the day this is my dream now, and it was my dream as a kid.

“If I don’t want to do it for myself now, I can definitely do it for myself then.”

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova crashed out to American qualifier and world number 102 Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 7-5 in just 94 minutes.

Seventh seed Krejcikova let a 3-1 lead slip in the opening set, as well as a 5-3 advantage in the second.

The 22-year-old Baptiste will next take on Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the quarter-finals.