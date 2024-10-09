AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
Jannik Sinner avoids Shanghai deja vu with assured Shelton win

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2024 12:34pm

SHANGHAI: World number one Jannik Sinner put some old demons to rest when he made it through to the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Wednesday, beating American Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Last year at the same stage it was Shelton, ranked 16, who was victorious, but on Wednesday the Italian looked confident from the start as he won 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) in 88 minutes.

Sinner pulled ahead in the ninth game of the first set, breaking when Shelton hit long, then dominated the second set tiebreak.

Jannik Sinner not ‘comfortable’ as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign

“It was very tough, you don’t have so much control when you play against him… I just tried to stay strong mentally,” said Sinner.

Other big names in action on Wednesday are world number two Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in the China Open final a week ago, as well as four-time Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic and world number three Alexander Zverev.

