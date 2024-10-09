Sherry Rehman elected president of PGA’s Pakistan National Group

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), unanimously, elected Senator Sherry Rehman as president of the Pakistan National Group of the PGA.

The PGA met with MNA Syed Naveed Qamar in the chair at Parliament house on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by parliamentarians from the ruling parties. However, parliamentarians from opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) did not participate in the meeting.

Expressing her gratitude for the confidence placed in her by fellow parliamentarians, Senator Rehman said, “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as President of Pakistan’s National Group of the PGA. This platform represents a unique opportunity for Pakistani lawmakers to engage with global challenges, and I look forward to working with colleagues from across the aisle to promote meaningful action.”

The meeting also focused on the upcoming 45th Annual Forum of the Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court (CAP-ICC), which will be hosted in Islamabad on October 28-29, 2024. These international gatherings will bring together legislators from around the world to discuss key issues related to the rule of law, global governance, and the International Criminal Court.

The Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) is a non-profit, non-partisan network of over 1,300 legislators from more than 140 parliaments worldwide.

