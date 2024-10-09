Renowned TV actor Mazhar Ali passes away

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani actor Mazhar Ali passed away on Tuesday in Karachi after a prolonged illness. According to details, Ali had been suffering from lung and heart diseases for some time and had been undergoing treatment.

Mazhar Ali came to Karachi from the United States a few months ago. While his family was in the US, he stayed at his brother's house in Karachi.

He was admitted to a hospital in Karachi after his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last in the hospital.

A veteran actor in the Pakistani showbiz industry worked in hit drama serials such as Aroosa and Afshan, Shaheen, Kali Deemak, and Kanch Ki Gurya.