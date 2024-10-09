AGL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
AIRLINK 143.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.26%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.68%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.77%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
FFBL 55.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.87%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
HUBC 112.67 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.49%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.98%)
KOSM 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.91%)
NBP 63.50 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.5%)
OGDC 172.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.12%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.97 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.9%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-5.39%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.88%)
TREET 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
TRG 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
UNITY 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 64.2 (0.71%)
BR30 27,525 Increased By 206.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 86,043 Increased By 378.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 27,386 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.2%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-09

Renowned TV actor Mazhar Ali passes away

NNI Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani actor Mazhar Ali passed away on Tuesday in Karachi after a prolonged illness. According to details, Ali had been suffering from lung and heart diseases for some time and had been undergoing treatment.

Mazhar Ali came to Karachi from the United States a few months ago. While his family was in the US, he stayed at his brother's house in Karachi.

He was admitted to a hospital in Karachi after his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last in the hospital.

A veteran actor in the Pakistani showbiz industry worked in hit drama serials such as Aroosa and Afshan, Shaheen, Kali Deemak, and Kanch Ki Gurya.

Mazhar Ali Renowned Pakistani actor Renowned TV actor Mazhar Ali passes away

Comments

200 characters

Renowned TV actor Mazhar Ali passes away

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Read more stories