PTA seeks immediate withdrawal of export of live animals’ decision

KARACHI: It is unveiled from newspapers that the government is considering for the export of live animals for which the Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) Hamid Arshad Zahur along with his Central Executive Committee strongly opposed to this contemplation being made by the government, which is ultimately severely detrimental to Leather Sector of Pakistan being vital export oriented value added industry of the country and contributing significantly to country’s GDP.

He also shared with media that the Industry is already facing scarcity of raw materials (hides & skins) which is importing from abroad which is around 35% - 40% out of total requirement of the industry while the decision for export of live animals would be impacted to increase drastically the country’s import bill to the unbearable extent by the country and industry as well.

The chairman PTA also highlighted allied industries will also be affected seriously such as (1) By- Products from meat Processing. Gelatin: Derived from bones and tendons, it is used in food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; (2) Animal blood, particularly is used in medical research for studies in immunology, transfusion research, and various diagnostic tools; (3) Bones are crushed into a powder called bone meal, which is rich in calcium and phosphorus. It is used as an organic fertilizer in agriculture to improve soil health and aid plant growth; (4) Hair can be used to make carpets, brooms, and paint brushes due to its durability and flexibility; (5) and (6) most importantly to increase further food inflation in Pakistan specially meat & milk, which is already at exorbitant extent etc, besides to create unemployment in various areas of the industry in result of export of live animals.

The industry is already in severe clutches of high cost of doing business with hike prices of electricity and gas in comparison with neighbor competitors and exporters are already “Unable” to compete in global market for securing the export orders and such kind of decision for export of live animals will lead the final cause to ruin the Industry to closure finally.

While concluding, PTA stresses the need to form a uniform policy with consensus and harmony of all stakeholders of the Leather Sector of Pakistan rather than to proceed “unilaterally” for lifting the ban on export of live animals from Pakistan, which would obviously have the negative consequences to the industry and country’s exchequer as well.

The Chairman PTA Hamid Arshad Zahur strongly appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain to take notice for immediate withdrawal of consideration/decision for export of live animals to save the leather sector of Pakistan from further deterioration to provide level playing with the common cause to achieve the desired milestones for exports which is by virtue of government support.

