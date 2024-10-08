AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,096 Increased By 116.2 (1.29%)
BR30 27,261 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli tanks push deeper into Jabalia in northern Gaza, residents say

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 03:17pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Israel sent tanks deeper into Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday and advised people to leave as it pounded the historic Palestinian refugee camp from the air, residents said.

Palestinian medics said casualties had been reported in Jabalia but that they were unable to reach areas under fire.

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Israel’s army has said its forces are trying to stop fighters from the Hamas group staging attacks from Jabalia and want to prevent them regrouping.

“Jabalia is being wiped out,” was repeated in many messages posted on social media by residents of Gaza, who on Monday marked the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, triggered by the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Palestinian health officials did not immediately provide new casualty figures but said dozens had been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Israel’s military said one soldier had been killed in combat in northern Gaza.

Iran warns Israel against any attack, threatens stronger retaliation

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders to residents of Jabalia and nearby Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, telling them to head to a humanitarian-designated zone in Al-Mawasi in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian and UN officials say there are no completely safe places in Gaza. “Jabalia is being bombed as if the war has just begun and the world is blind about it,” said Salah, 60, a father of five who is a resident of Gaza City.

“We live at least seven kilometres away, but the sounds of Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling deprive us of sleep. The world must stop Israeli crimes,” he said via a chat app.

Israeli forces thrust deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters had attacked Israeli forces in the north with anti-tank rockets, and that there were casualties among the Israeli troops.

The Israeli military said it had killed many Palestinian, located weapons, and dismantled military infrastructure in its operations in Jabalia. Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

Israel began its offensive after Hamas-led attacked southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israeli forces step up bombardment across Gaza, amid fierce fighting

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, the enclave’s health ministry says. Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced and humanitarian conditions have deteriorated sharply.

Israel Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli military Israeli troops Hamas group Hamas attack Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Gaza war Israeli tanks Jabalia Palestinian refugee camp Hamas delegation met Qatari and Egyptian mediators Ain al Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp Israeli Lebanon Israeli Defense Force

Comments

200 characters

Israeli tanks push deeper into Jabalia in northern Gaza, residents say

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Oil retreats as investors pare bets on Middle East war risk after sharp rally

Salman Agha defies England as Pakistan post 515-8 in first Test

Hubco likely to follow suit: Four IPPs ink deal to annul pacts early

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Read more stories