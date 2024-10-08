Israeli tanks push deeper into Jabalia in northern Gaza, residents say

CAIRO: Israel sent tanks deeper into Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday and advised people to leave as it pounded the historic Palestinian refugee camp from the air, residents said.

Palestinian medics said casualties had been reported in Jabalia but that they were unable to reach areas under fire.

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Israel’s army has said its forces are trying to stop fighters from the Hamas group staging attacks from Jabalia and want to prevent them regrouping.

“Jabalia is being wiped out,” was repeated in many messages posted on social media by residents of Gaza, who on Monday marked the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, triggered by the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Palestinian health officials did not immediately provide new casualty figures but said dozens had been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Israel’s military said one soldier had been killed in combat in northern Gaza.

Iran warns Israel against any attack, threatens stronger retaliation

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders to residents of Jabalia and nearby Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, telling them to head to a humanitarian-designated zone in Al-Mawasi in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian and UN officials say there are no completely safe places in Gaza. “Jabalia is being bombed as if the war has just begun and the world is blind about it,” said Salah, 60, a father of five who is a resident of Gaza City.

“We live at least seven kilometres away, but the sounds of Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling deprive us of sleep. The world must stop Israeli crimes,” he said via a chat app.

Israeli forces thrust deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters had attacked Israeli forces in the north with anti-tank rockets, and that there were casualties among the Israeli troops.

The Israeli military said it had killed many Palestinian, located weapons, and dismantled military infrastructure in its operations in Jabalia. Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

Israel began its offensive after Hamas-led attacked southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israeli forces step up bombardment across Gaza, amid fierce fighting

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, the enclave’s health ministry says. Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced and humanitarian conditions have deteriorated sharply.