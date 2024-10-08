AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
Iran warns Israel against any attack, threatens stronger retaliation

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 01:13pm

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister warned Israel against launching an attack, saying on Tuesday any strike on Iranian infrastructure would be met with a stronger retaliation.

Iran attacked Israel last week with a salvo of missiles.

Israel has vowed to retaliate.

Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah is killed after Israeli strike

“We recommend the Zionist regime (Israel) not to test the resolution of the Islamic Republic. If any attack against our country takes place, our response will be more powerful,” Araqchi said in a televised speech.

Any attack on Iran’s infrastructure will be met with a stronger retaliation, and “our enemies know what kind of targets inside the Zionist Regime (Israel) are in our reach,” Araqchi added.

Iran’s oil minister landed on Kharg Island, home to the country’s main export terminal, and held talks with a naval commander on Sunday, the oil ministry’s news website Shana reported, amid concern Israel could attack energy facilities.

Iranian leader Khamenei calls on Muslims to confront Israel

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he did not think Israel had yet decided how to respond.

