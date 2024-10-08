KP Govt condemns sealing of KP House

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Mohammad Ali Saif, has strongly condemned the sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House by the Islamabad administration and CDA, calling it illegal and an attack on the unity of the federation.

He congratulated all party workers for the successful and peaceful protest and credited Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, for his effective strategy that led to the peaceful demonstration by PTI.

Dr. Saif reiterated that PTI's policy is to avoid any confrontation with the Rangers and military. He pointed out that the so-called government deployed the Rangers and military at Barhama Bahter Interchange under Article 245, but to avoid any conflict, the Chief Minister, along with some workers, took the Sangjani Interchange route to reach D-Chowk, where he addressed the workers.

Dr. Saif explained that after consulting with colleagues and deciding on the next course of action, the Chief Minister went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. However, the illegitimate government illegally surrounded the premises in an attempt to arrest the Chief Minister, conducting four separate raids. He highlighted that this unlawful plan aimed to create political instability by arresting the Chief Minister, who remained safe at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

Dr. Saif further revealed that the fake government had planned to incite a clash between the public and Pakistan's armed forces, but PTI’s successful strategy ensured that no such confrontation occurred.

Dr. Saif denounced the Islamabad administration and CDA’s action of sealing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, declaring it not only illegal but also an attack on the rights of a provincial unit of the federation. He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House is the property of the provincial government and confirmed that PTI would take legal action against this unconstitutional move.

Dr. Saif accused the so-called government of using every fascist tactic against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, but assured that PTI would challenge this illegality in court and fight for true justice for the people.

Regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Barrister Dr. Saif emphasized that protests are the essence of democracy and are welcomed in any democratic government.

However, he stated that the illegitimate government, in an attempt to cover up its corruption, was so terrified of a peaceful protest that it went to extreme measures. These included digging up the billion-rupee motorways, firing 50,000 tear gas shells, and blocking Islamabad with piles of containers, completely shutting down access to the city. He added that the fake government itself sent a clear message to all foreigners that it is actively undermining the core values of democracy.

