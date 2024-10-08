AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

‘Australia, Pakistan should deal with climate change challenge together’

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 07:18am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Pakistan wants to collaborate with Australia to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines and enhance bilateral relations with Australia in education, livestock, agriculture, science, and technology.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Monday.

In the meeting, issues related to climate change, education, agriculture, the dairy sector, and the promotion of bilateral relations in sports were discussed.

The Governor further said that a large number of Pakistani students were studying in Australian universities, and he appreciated the Australian government’s initiative of giving scholarships to Pakistani students. He added that Pakistan attached great importance to bilateral relations with Australia.

He said climate change was a big problem and underscored the need for Australia and Pakistan to work together to deal with it.

