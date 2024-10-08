BR100 8,980 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,420 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 84,906 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 27,179 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.07%)
World Print 2024-10-08

Five die of suspected heat stroke at IAF event in Chennai

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

CHENNAI: At least five people died of suspected heat stroke in India’s southern city of Chennai on Sunday at an Indian Air Force show that was attended by about 1.5 million people, officials said on Monday.

The air show to celebrate the air force’s 92nd anniversary was organised at the iconic Marina Beach - among the world’s longest beaches - on a day when the maximum temperature touched 35 degrees Celsius (95 F), according to the weather department. Chandramohan, a software engineer who attended the event and uses only one name, said there was no water supply at the function despite the “hot and humid” weather and he saw people fainting due to the heat and dehydration.

