BR100 8,980 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,420 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 84,906 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 27,179 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.07%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-08

Copper under pressure ahead of China stimulus briefing

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Monday as hopes for improving demand in top consumer China provided support ahead of a briefing on the country’s policies to promote economic growth.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded 0.2% up at $9,963 a metric ton in official rings. Traders said a softer US currency making dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies supported prices in the afternoon session in Europe. Industrial metals overall have been boosted by China’s announcement last month of its biggest economic stimulus since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Demand was chugging along anyway at a moderate pace and the supply side on base metals is generally tight, with nickel a notable exception.” Indicating stronger copper demand, stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are down nearly 60% since early June at 141,625 tons. Stocks in LME-approved warehouses have been declining since hitting their highest since 2019 in August.

Raising doubts over the strength of copper demand is the deep discount for cash copper over the three-month contract. The discount stands at about $150 a ton, down from a record high above $160 in July. Elsewhere, nickel was up 0.7% at $18,125 a ton, supported by short-covering and concern over disruptions at Ambatovy’s operations in Madagascar, traders said.

A prolonged disruption could tighten supplies and narrow expected surpluses. In other metals, aluminium was up 0.1% at $2,655 a ton, zinc gained 0.3% to $3,175, lead rose 0.6% to $2,163 and tin advanced 0.6% to $34,075.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper under pressure ahead of China stimulus briefing

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories