Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Recorder headlines: October 07, 2024 (9pm)

Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 09:14pm
Recorder headlines October 07, 2024 9pm

Comments

200 characters

Recorder headlines: October 07, 2024 (9pm)

Israel steps up Gaza bombing on war’s first anniversary, civilians desperate for return to calm

Led by oil & gas sector, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,400 points to settle at record high

Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

Mohsin Naqvi visits Chinese Embassy, expresses condolence over Karachi bombing

SCO summit: govt announces three-day holiday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary

Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan

Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO

Rupee marginally declines against US dollar

PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Read more stories