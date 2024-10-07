Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

56 Pakistani prisoners return home from Sri Lanka

Published 07 Oct, 2024 05:32pm
56 Pakistani prisoners return home from Sri Lanka

Comments

200 characters

56 Pakistani prisoners return home from Sri Lanka

Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

Mohsin Naqvi visits Chinese Embassy, expresses condolence over Karachi bombing

Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO

SCO summit: govt announces three-day holiday in Islamabad

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary

Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan

Rupee marginally declines against US dollar

President Zardari urges international community to stop Israeli adventurism, restore peace

PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Oil prices extend gains on fears of wider Middle East conflict

Read more stories