Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Recorder headlines

Published 07 Oct, 2024 04:02pm
Recorder headlines: October 07, 2024 (4pm)

Comments

200 characters

Recorder headlines

Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary

Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan

Rupee marginally declines against US dollar

PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Oil prices extend gains on fears of wider Middle East conflict

Mexican mayor assassinated days after taking office

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

Read more stories