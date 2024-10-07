Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Commerzbank would lose clients in UniCredit merger, German lender’s CEO says

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 11:51am

FRANKFURT: Commerzbank and UniCredit did not discuss a merger at a recent meeting, the German lender’s CEO Bettina Orlopp told a local newspaper, saying any tie-up with its Italian peer would result in the loss of customers.

Orlopp, in her first interview since becoming CEO of Germany’s second-biggest lender by assets after Deutsche Bank , was downbeat on the prospects for big bank mergers.

Italy’s second-biggest lender after Sanpaolo Intesa has been pressing for a tie-up while Commerzbank has been honing its defence.

“Just because a merger looks good on paper does not mean it will be executed well and can ultimately be successful and create value for our shareholders,” German newspaper Handelsblatt cited Orlopp as saying in the interview published on Monday.

Orlopp gave the interview days after meeting with UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel. She said the two did not discuss a merger at what she described as a normal investor meeting.

Orlopp, who has expressed support for Commerzbank’s strategy of independence, told the newspaper that the German bank would lose customers should the two lenders merge because there was a lot of client overlap.

She also said Commerzbank’s credit rating would decline.

UniCredit has amassed a 9% stake in Commerzbank and said it planned to buy more shares if it received regulatory clearance.

It has also been pressing for discussions to explore a merger.

The approach represents the most significant attempt at a pan-European bank merger. However, it faces political hurdles in Germany ahead of national elections.

Commerzbank boards confirm independent strategy as UniCredit seeks possible tie-up

Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as Commerzbank’s management and employees have all voiced opposition to a takeover.

At least one big investor and some business leaders favour talks. Orcel, who has long held an interest in merging with Commerzbank, said a tie-up would be the best outcome.

Commerzbank UniCredit Bettina Orlopp

Comments

200 characters

Commerzbank would lose clients in UniCredit merger, German lender’s CEO says

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary

Pakistan stocks rally, KSE-100 surges past 84,000 over oil & gas sector buying

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Oil prices dip after strongest weekly rise in over a year

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

PM says no one will be allowed to harm economy

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Read more stories