AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
DFML 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.58%)
DGKC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.18%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 47.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.51%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUBC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.41%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.44%)
PAEL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 108.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.54%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SEARL 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TPLP 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.29%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,613 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 25,988 Decreased By -277.8 (-1.06%)
KSE100 81,990 Decreased By -258.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 25,983 Decreased By -138 (-0.53%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Commerzbank boards confirm independent strategy as UniCredit seeks possible tie-up

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 01:54pm

FRANKFURT: Commerzbank’s supervisory and management boards have unanimously confirmed the bank’s current strategy of independence, the lender said on Thursday, as Italy’s UniCredit presses for a possible tie-up.

UniCredit earlier this month disclosed that it had bought a 9% stake in the German bank, plans to buy more and has pressed for discussions to explore a tie-up.

“Commerzbank is continuously expanding its independent position as a strong pillar in the German banking market and a reliable partner to the domestic economy. As ‘Bank for Germany’, we firmly believe that it has considerable growth and appreciation potential,” Commerzbank said.

Commerzbank’s management, employees and the nation’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, have all voiced opposition to a potential takeover, but at least one big investor and some business leaders favour talks. The boards “unanimously confirmed its support for its strategy,” the bank said.

Commerzbank seeks share buyback, confirms annual outlook as Q2 profit dips

The bank’s supervisory board, which includes a number of members vehemently against a tie-up, met with management on Wednesday at an annual retreat in the woody hills outside Frankfurt. Commerzbank’s designated CEO, Bettina Orlopp, said the bank would improve profits “more strongly than originally planned”.

Commerzbank UniCredit

Comments

200 characters

Commerzbank boards confirm independent strategy as UniCredit seeks possible tie-up

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 retreats after initial buying burst on IMF board approval

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices fall over 2% on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Filing of returns: FBR approached for two-month extension

Read more stories