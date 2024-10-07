Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Nikkei rallies on weaker yen, Wall Street gains

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 10:23am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Monday, supported by Wall Street’s gains on Friday and a weaker yen after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report suggested the world’s largest economy remained resilient.

The Nikkei had gained 2% to 39,417.6 by 0013 GMT in a widespread rally, while the broader Topix was up 1.5%.

US job gains increased by the most in six months in September and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, data showed on Friday, boosting global investor sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

The Dow posted a record closing high on Friday and the Nasdaq ended with a more than 1% gain.

In Japan, shares of exporters got a boost from the weaker yen, after the US dollar jumped following the jobs data and pushed the Japanese currency to its lowest since mid-August on Monday.

