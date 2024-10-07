Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Recorder headlines

Published 07 Oct, 2024 10:20am
Recorder headlines: October 07, 2024 (10am)

Comments

200 characters

Recorder headlines

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary

Pakistan stocks rally, KSE-100 surges past 84,000 over oil & gas sector buying

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Oil prices dip after strongest weekly rise in over a year

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

PM says no one will be allowed to harm economy

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Read more stories