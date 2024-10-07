Avocado production: PHDEC holds webinar for farmers, exporters

LAHORE: Recognizing the successful production prospects of avocado in Pakistan, a global market of which is valued at USD 14.85 billion in the year 2023, Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) arranged a webinar to guide farmers & exporters about production technology & potential markets of avocado.

Avocado, also known as butter fruit, has become a popular superfood in recent years due to its numerous health benefits. Rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, avocado has become a staple in many kitchens around the world. The global avocado market size was valued at USD 14.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030.

In Pakistan, avocado has also gained popularity in recent years, but many growers & potential exporters still have questions about where to find avocado plants, how to grow them, and where to export in international markets. The fruit is primarily cultivated in regions with a subtropical or tropical climate, making it suitable for various parts of the country.

PHDEC arranged webinar’s topic was “Unlocking the Potential: Avocado Cultivation Techniques and Future Opportunities.

Syed Zia Ul Hasan, Principal Scientist Horticulture, Hill Fruit Research Station, Murree, stated that Pakistan’s subtropical or tropical climate and fertile soils make it an ideal location for the cultivation of Avocado fruit, a unique and exotic tropical fruit. While explaining about varieties, he added that California Long, Ceylon Blue, Silver Gola & Murree Gola are suitable varieties for Pakistani climate. He explained that Avocado thrives in warm, tropical climates with moderate temperatures ranging from -05°C to 40°C. It prefers well-drained, nutrient-rich soil with a slightly acidic pH between 6.0 and 7.0. The plant is drought-tolerant but requires consistent moisture for optimal fruit production. He further added that with proper cultivation techniques and management, Avocado fruit cultivation can be seamlessly incorporated into existing farming systems, diversifying agricultural production and increasing yields for Pakistani growers.

Syed Zia Ul Hasan recommended that sustainable agronomic practices, such as integrated pest management and organic fertilization, ensure the long-term viability and environmental compatibility of Avocado cultivation. While, burgeoning local demand and emerging export potential provide Pakistani Avocado fruit farmers with ample avenues to profitably market their high-quality, exotic produce.

A large number of participants from growers, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative to conduct the webinar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024