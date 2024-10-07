Rava Documentary Films screens ‘Goddess of Hinglaj – 51 Shakti Peeth’

KARACHI: Rava Documentary Films screened their latest documentary “Goddess of Hinglaj – 51 Shakti Peeth” to a full house in Karachi.

The event drew a significant crowd from every walk of life which included media personnel, selected members of the Hindu community, and representatives from government and civil institutions.

Rava has thoroughly presented the Hindu religion and its religious rituals in Pakistan to the world in this documentary, highlighting the rich cultural and religious diversity within Pakistan.

“Goddess of Hinglaj – 51 Shakti Peeth” is a documentary that reflects the story of thehistoric site in Balochistan, which is commonly known as Nani’s Mandir and remembered bythe Hindu community as Mata Hinglaj. This temple, which is thousands of years old, is a highly sacred place for Hindus around the world, a topic, rarely discussed.

Rava Documentary Films aims to promote knowledge and awareness of Pakistan’s culturaland historical legacy through documentary films. “Goddess of Hinglaj – 51 Shakti Peeth” highlighted the importance of the most sacred Hindu temple in the heart of Pakistan, which also tells the story of mutual respect and interfaith harmony among all religions.

Rava Documentary Films is working on some more exciting features and will be releasing them soon.

