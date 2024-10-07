AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-07

Minister says national education policy to be announced soon

APP Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: The Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday said that action must be taken against those, who were becoming cause of the situation on the roads of Islamabad.

While talking to media persons after a special reception in honour of a delegation from the United Kingdom hosted by NAVTTC at a local hotel here, he said that the world was approaching towards Pakistan but some elements wanted to make her solitude at diplomatic level. He said that the attitude being posed on the roads of Islamabad should be stopped by action.

Replying to a question, the federal minister said that the National Education Policy would be announced by the end of current year or in the start of new year. He said that 25 million children were out-of-school and they had to make efforts for them. Siddiqui said that the world needed Information Technology (IT) experts and Pakistan had youth for availing this opportunity.

The minister said that Karachi was the biggest city of Pakistan and centre of commerce and trade. There were approximately 180 million youth in the country and they should be trained in line with modern skills based on demand.

Siddiqui said and added, our first priority is International Certification in Vocational Training.

He, on the occasion, also welcomed the foreign delegation and hoped that the cooperation among them would help equip Pakistani youth and students with modern market-oriented skills and education.

NAVTTC Executive Director Mohammed Aamir Jan and NAVTTC Director General Sindh Aziz Chandio were also present on the occasion.

