AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-07

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors look to earnings to support record-high stock prices

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

NEW YORK: A high-stakes corporate earnings season kicks into gear next week, with bullish investors hoping results will justify increasingly rich valuations in a US stock market near record highs.

The case for strong US economic growth got a boost on Friday, after labor market data came in far above expectations. The S&P 500 is up 20% year-to-date and stands near record highs despite recent tumult spurred by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

A key test for the rally will arrive as corporate results begin rolling in next week. Companies need to post healthy profit growth and strong outlooks for next year to sustain valuations that have crept up in recent months: At 21.5 times future 12-month earnings estimates, the S&P 500 is trading near its highest level in three years and is well above its long-term average of 15.7, according to LSEG Datastream.

“One of the few rationales that the bulls can make for these lofty (valuation) multiples is that earnings growth keeps coming in at high levels,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“With prices having run up, you really do need that earnings growth to come in probably at much better than expected levels.”

S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 4.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, UBS equity strategists said in a report on Wednesday. However, earnings likely grew 8.5% when factoring in the historical rate of positive earnings surprises, the UBS strategists said.

Such profit beats may be needed to fuel more gains in stocks. Since 2010, the S&P 500’s total return has closely tracked the increase in company earnings and dividends, according to Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital. But the index has run ahead since early 2023, and is now about 18% above expected levels, based on current earnings and dividends, Ablin found.

“The market’s a little bit over its skis here,” Ablin said. “It’s certainly anticipating some pretty strong earnings and dividend growth.”

Data on US consumer prices due next week will give investors another snapshot of the economy. A stronger than expected number, on the heels of Friday’s jobs data, could further curtail expectations for how much the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in coming months.

Futures tied to the fed funds rate on Friday showed pricing of a 50 basis point cut at the Fed’s November meeting falling to 5%, from over 30% on Thursday, according to CME FedWatch.

Major financial firms highlight next week’s earnings reports, with JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and BlackRock due on Oct 11.

Bank results offer an important view into the economy, including the state of delinquencies and loan demand, said Bryant VanCronkhite, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors look to earnings to support record-high stock prices

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

PTM banned

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories