AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN refugee agency says civilians trapped by Lebanon fighting

AFP Published October 6, 2024

BEIRUT: The head of the UN refugee agency warned Sunday that civilians in Lebanon were caught in the crossfire as Israel’s intensified bombardment campaign forced many to flee while others were trapped under fire.

Israel has launched an intense bombing campaign against Hezbollah since September 23, killing more than 1,100 people and pushing upwards of a million people to flee their homes, officials said.

“You have a humanitarian challenge due to displacement, but also a humanitarian challenge, and I would say human rights challenges due to the impossibility of being displaced,” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi told reporters in Beirut.

UN refugee agency says record 117mn people forcibly displaced in 2023

Ivo Friesen, the head of the UNCHR in Lebanon said “There are still 6,000 refugees known to us, Syrian refugees in the south who were not able to move due to insecurity, and they don’t know where to go, and now it’s too late”.

Many Syrians who were driven out of their homeland by 13 years of war are now heading back to escape Israeli bombardment in Lebanon.

“We estimate, and probably our estimate is conservative, that 220,000 have crossed the Lebanese-Syrian border,” Grandi said, adding that 70 percent were Syrians and the rest Lebanese.

On Friday, Lebanon said an Israeli air strike on the Syrian border cut off the main international road linking the two countries.

“The bombing of the road, which has de facto blocked many people from seeking safety in Syria, is another example” of the challenges that displaced people face, he said.

Grandi said he will travel to Damascus on Monday where he will meet officials “to impress on them that this is an important opportunity… to show, that” displaced Syrians’ “safety and their ability to go back to their homes… is respected,” he said.

Rights groups say that over the years, some Syrian refugees have faced persecution upon returning.

He said 1,000 schools-turned-shelters in Lebanon were “full” of displaced families, while others sought refuge with relatives or had to sleep in the open fleeing “air strikes that are impacting so many civilians and civilian infrastructure”.

He said UN humanitarian agencies had appealed for about $425 million “for three months only,” adding that “so far already 40 percent is funded” after just a few days.

In a statement issued later Sunday, UNHCR said it had appealed for $111 million to assist one million displaced people in Lebanon through to the end of 2024, as part of the UN’s wider appeal.

“It is an urgent moral imperative to help the people affected by this recent escalation,” he said, adding: “they should not pay the price for the abysmal failure to find political solutions and end this vicious cycle of violence.”

Lebanon UNITED NATIONS

Comments

200 characters

UN refugee agency says civilians trapped by Lebanon fighting

At least 5 people injured in explosion near Karachi airport

Iran has prepared response to any Israeli attack: media

Global pro-Palestinian rallies call for end to Gaza bloodshed as Oct 7 anniversary approaches

3rd consecutive day: users continue to face disruption in various services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Islamabad police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters

Kazakhstan votes on whether to build first nuclear plant

India’s ruling party set to lose two state elections, exit polls show

UN chief calls for end to ‘shocking violence’ on Hamas attack anniversary

England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

Read more stories