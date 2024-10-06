Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

After winning the toss, India put Pakistan into bat. The decision proved to be a good one as they restricted Pakistan to just 106/8 in 20 overs.

Nida Dar (28 off 34) and Ameena Ali (17 off 26) were the only notable performances for Pakistan.

Syed Aroob Shah also contributed with 14 off 17 at the end.

In pursuit of the target, India lost Smriti Mandhana in the powerplay. However, Shafali Verma (32) and Jemimah Rodrigues (23) brought their side close to the target.

They were cruising to victory before Tuba struck twice in the 16th over to bring Pakistan back into the game.

With 22 required from the last four overs, captain Harmanpreet Kaur (29 from 24) played a sensible innings to complete the chase with 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare, to register their first win at the mega tournament.

India had lost to New Zealand in their opening game, while Pakistan had defeated Sri Lanka.