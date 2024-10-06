Five of the best: Pakistan-England Test thrillers

MULTAN: The history of Tests between England and Pakistan is resplendent with memorable matches since the very first series in 1954.

Ahead of their three-match series starting on Monday in Multan, AFP Sports recalls five of the most exciting Tests between the two countries:

‘Fazalled’: The Oval 1954

Pakistan had been playing Tests for less than two years when Fazal Mahmood took 12 wickets to beat England by 24 runs in the final Test at The Oval – a shock the home media dubbed “England Fazalled” as it gave Pakistan a 1-1 series draw.

Chasing just 168, England were cruising at 109-2, but lost their last eight wickets for 34 as seam-bowler Fazal took 6-46 making Pakistan only the second country to win a Test on their maiden tour of England after Australia.

Fazal also bagged 6-53 in the first innings, figures that Wisden noted “would have been much better but for dropped catches”.

Deadly Lever: Leeds 1971

After two tame draws, Pakistan were chasing a modest 231-run target at Headingley to win a series in England for the first time.

England captain Ray Illingworth removed three of the top order with his off-spin as Pakistan were reduced to 65-4, but Sadiq Mohammad and Asif Iqbal put their side back on course with a fifth-wicket stand of 95.

All-rounder Iqbal was out for 33 but opener Sadiq was still there, batting serenely.

After Sadiq fell, caught and bowled by Basil D’Oliveira for 91 with 44 more still needed, England paceman Peter Lever ripped through the tail and the visitors were all out for 205 to lose by 25.

Wasim and Waqar: Lord’s 1992

Pakistan squeezed home by two wickets in a pulsating second Test at Lord’s where pace spearheads Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis starred with ball and bat to create the legend of the “two Ws”.

The menacing Waqar had match figures of 5-91 and 2-40, while left-armer Wasim returned 2-49 and 4-66 as England collapsed from 108-3 in their second innings to 175 all out.

Chasing just 138 to win, Pakistan were in trouble at 95-8 when Waqar joined Wasim at the crease.

Wasim hit 45 and Waqar 20 as they put on an unbroken 46 for a famous victory.

Thorpe’s dark arts: Karachi 2000

England bowled out Pakistan for 158 on the final day leaving them 176 to win in only 44 overs, in fast fading light.

Pakistan skipper Moin Khan employed every time-wasting trick in the book to escape with a draw, appealing to the umpires that it was too gloomy for his fielders to see the ball near the end.

But the officials and Graham Thorpe were having none of it and kept going as dusk closed in.

From 65-3, Thorpe steadily accelerated as the light grew dimmer, putting on 91 with Graeme Hick off 21 overs to take England within 20 of only their second win on Pakistan soil, and on a ground where the hosts had been unbeaten for a staggering 34 Tests.

Nasser Hussain joined Thorpe at the crease and the pair gleefully reached the target less than three overs later in almost total darkness with Thorpe a triumphant 64 not out.

Amir’s return, Lord’s 2016

England were denied a Lord’s victory as Pakistan completed a 75-run win in a thrilling first Test largely due to slow bowler Yasir Shah’s 10 wickets in the match.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was too powerful for England with pace trio Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, who was returning to Test cricket after serving a ban for spot-fixing, supporting leg-spinner Yasir.

Chasing 283 to win on the fourth day, Alastair Cook’s side collapsed from 195-6 with victory sealed by Amir on his first Test appearance since 2010 when he shattered last man Jake Ball’s stumps.

It sparked a joyous celebration which culminated in the entire Pakistan team doing military-style press-ups on the outfield.

A brilliant series went on to be drawn 2-2.