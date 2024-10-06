AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Print Print 2024-10-06

Islamabad at standstill

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Fazal Sher Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: The warning shots fired by the interior minister Mohsin Naqvi fell on deaf ears as thousands of diehard followers of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan accentuated into a charged mode on Saturday with the acceleration of a mega power show duly translated to protesting vibes at the phenomenal D-Chowk vicinity of the federated capital.

The face behind the case was actualized in the form of Ali Amin Gandapur, the flamboyant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, who led the power show all the way Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The simpleton chief minister was “outsmart” by the cunning maneuvers of the establishing powers that duped him into making a mark at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residency instead of hitting the D-Chow under the secretive pretext of a negative mannerism just when the Gandapur of Dera Ismail Khan was at stones-throw from the D-Chowk to the utmost flabbergasting disappointment of the protesting lads, Gandapur vanished from the scene in a jiffy without leaving a trail.

SCO summit security: Army deployed in Islamabad

However, shortly before his “existential” disappearance, Gandapur told his supporters “we’ve reached the protesting spot as per promise [with people] and registered our protest.”

He reiterated to climb up to any extent for the release of Imran Khan. He then informed the PTI supporters that he was heading to KP House. Thereafter, the political committee of the party – after an emergent meeting at an unknown location – announced to bestow the protesting throne to the elderly Azam Swati amidst the bombardments of explosive bomb shell that Gandapur was “arrested” no other than Pakistan Ranger – the very paramilitary force headed by military colonel which had arrested Imran Khan from the judicial complex last year in August.

The whereabouts of Gandapur were plunged into mysterious theatrics till filing of this report. The government kept denying his arrest while the PTI accused the government of keeping him into forced custody.

Some reports tiptoed an indicative reflection that security gurus along with Gandapur rushed to Adiala Jail to plead to Imran Khan to send his thousands of supports at D-Chowk back to the business, but Khan slapped the security gurus with a defiant refusal.

Throughout the day, the police fired teargas shells on unnamed and peaceful protesters, while kept torturing and arresting the peaceful citizens at every nook and corner of federal capital.

But, the divine intervention proved to be a blessing for the protesters as heavy downpour simply dashed to the ground the fatal effect of the “expired” teargas shelling by the police.

PTI protesters occupied D-Chowk as police were forced back after smoke from the shot teargas shells flowed back over to the law enforcement personnel due to the strong gusty winds.

Law enforcement personnel later returned to D-Chowk after the rain subsided. However, the hide and seek between the police and the protesters continued in different patches of Blue Area at the Jinnah Avenue.

For the second consecutive day, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headed by Hafeez ur Rehman – a pensioned major general – proved to docile to unblock the cellular and internet services in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

