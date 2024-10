HANOI: Vietnam exported 1.1 million metric tons of coffee in the first nine months of this year, down 11.5% from the same period a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed.

However, coffee export revenue in the same period rose 37.8% to $4.3 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

Vietnam Q3 GDP grows 7.4% on robust exports, industrial production

In September, the country exported 52,000 tons of coffee, 3% higher than the corresponding period of 2023.