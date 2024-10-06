Gold prices fall slightly

Karachi: The local gold prices lost some momentum on Saturday, as the global bullion value fell close to $2650 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs700 to Rs275,500 per tola and Rs600 to Rs236, 197 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said. On the world market, gold bullion prices went down by $7 to $2653 per ounce with silver trading at just over $32 per ounce.

Silver prices on the domestic market stood firm at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024