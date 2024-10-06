AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Oct 06, 2024

PPP, JI urge people to express solidarity with Palestinians

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LAHORE: General Secretary Pakistan Peoples’ Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Central Punjab Javed Qasuri appealed to the people of Pakistan to come out and hoist the Palestinian flag to express solidarity on October 7.

While addressing a press conference, they condemned Israel’s alleged atrocities against the Palestinians. They condemned killing of 50,000 Palestinians, including women and children by the Israeli forces. They criticized the Muslim rulers for failing to stop Israeli brutality and reaffirm their parties’ strong stance on Palestine and Kashmir.

While addressing a press conference, Syed Hassan Murtaza said despite our differences, we stand united for the Palestinian cause. It’s heartening to see both parties coming together in these tumultuous times. He said if we don’t represent the nation’s sentiments, the nation will rebel. On October 7, the entire nation will take to the streets, and only slogans supporting the Palestinians will resonate. “I condemn those who, as loyal Muslims and Pakistanis, support Israel” Murtaza said.

While responding to a question regarding recent tension between the PTI and the PML (N), Murtaza urged both sides to reduce tensions and engage in democratic struggle.

To a question Murtaza said, that arresting a chief minister doesn’t serve democracy, but one should look behind why a chief minister could be arrested.

PPP leaders Neelum Jabbar, Usman Malik, Rana Jawad, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Ahsan Rizvi, Nasrullah Goraya, Ziauddin Ansari, Samee ur Rehman, and Chaudhry Shaukat.

