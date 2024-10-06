AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Copper surges on improved labour data from US

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Friday after US job growth accelerated in September to show solid recovery in economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) surged to an intraday high of $10,015 following the surprising jump in US non-farm payrolls last month. It was last up 1.2% at $9,984 as at 1330 GMT.

Improved economic data from the United States could support export orders from the world’s manufacturing hub, China, where new orders just slipped to the lowest level in two years.

The market still awaits cues on how China’s stimulus announced earlier this week could transform into meaningful support for metals including grid investments and renewed credit lines for heavy industries.

Traders also eyed opportunities arising from gaps between copper prices across commodity exchanges. LME copper has gained 11.5% in the past month, but still lags a rally at its rival Chicago Mercantile Exchange (Comex). Its most traded front-month copper contract rose 12.9% to $4.551 per lb during the same period.

The Chicago-London copper arbitrage peaked above $200 on Monday and was around $140, brokerage Marex said in a note on Friday.

The gap, if it continues to grow, could prompt more copper shipments to the US in the coming months, a trader source said. Comex copper inventories have already grown 66% since the start of September to 66,610 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), the metals trading platform for the biggest physical market in China, will resume trading next Tuesday. The focus is on how commodity prices will catch up with reactions to stimulus plans.

For other metals, aluminium increased 1.6% to $2,671 and nickel climbed 2% to $17,940. LME zinc advanced 1.7% to $3,175.5, lead was up 0.7% at $2,156.50, while tin was up 0.5% at $33,885.

