AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Markets Print 2024-10-06

French maize harvest still to get going as rain continues

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

PARIS: Farmers had harvested just 2% of this year’s grain maize crop by Sept. 30, well behind the usual pace, data showed on Friday, as rain continued to hamper field work in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

After repeated heavy rain delayed maize planting and led to the smallest wheat harvest in 40 years, France’s wettest September in 25 years has left some cropland soggy again.

The grain maize harvest was trailing year-earlier progress of 23% and was also lagging an average 26% for the same week over the past five years, farm office FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereal crop report. Wet conditions make it difficult for machines to enter fields while for maize they can encourage farmers to leave crops to dry naturally and avoid post-harvest drying costs.

Showers are forecast next week in much of France after a drier end to this week, which may keep harvest progress slow. The regular rain has nonetheless helped maize crops during crucial summer growth periods. Some 79% of the crop was rated as in good or excellent condition by Sept. 30, unchanged from a week earlier though down from 83% a year ago, FranceAgriMer said.

Wet weather has also hampered early sowing of winter cereals, raising concerns of a repeat of last autumn’s waterlogged conditions that led to a steep drop in wheat area.

FranceAgriMer said 1% of the country’s expected soft wheat area and 3% of the projected winter barley area had been sown by Monday. However, it warned that a technical issue meant that sowing data was incorrectly shown for the southwestern Occitanie region, with sowing so far only taking place in the Grand Est region in the northeast.

