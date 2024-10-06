AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Markets Print 2024-10-06

Gold falls as stronger US jobs data shrinks hopes of big Fed rate cut

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

NEW YORK: Gold prices slipped on Friday after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report poured cold water on expectations for an aggressive rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month, boosting the dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,649.69 per ounce by 01:57 p.m. EDT (1757 GMT), after touching a record high of $2,685.42 last week. US gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $2,667.80.

US job growth accelerated in September and the unemployment rate slipped to 4.1%, further easing pressure on the Fed to deliver another 50 basis point rate cut at its Nov. 6-7 policy meeting. “Gold stumbles as a strong payrolls report seems likely to lock in 25 bps in November,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader. “Revisions to last month were higher as well, which we haven’t seen in many months, while the unemployment rate ticked lower even as participation stayed flat.” The dollar index jumped to a seven-week high after the data, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Traders scaled back expectations for a 50 bp rate cut in November to almost 0% from 28% before the payrolls data. “We’re heading into a weekend where geopolitical tensions are at a boil, and that is really limiting the scope of accounts that are willing to sell gold,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. Israeli military strikes across Gaza Strip killed at least 29 Palestinians, and sirens blared in Israel in response to renewed rocket fire from militants in the Palestinian enclave. Gold, used as a safe-haven investment during times of political turmoil, appreciates in a low interest rate environment.

“If geopolitics play a role over the weekend, gold futures could easily accelerate back up to $2,700 and threaten new all time highs,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $32.21, on course for a weekly gain. Platinum fell 0.1% to $989.33 and palladium was steady at $1,000.

