Spot rate gains Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 100 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur, 200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund and 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

